A Farmville institutiongets a second chance.

The April re-opening of upscale boutique Hotel Weyanoke in downtown Farmville marks another milestone in a city that has seen lots of economic momentum in recent years.

The hotel originally opened in 1925, but closed in the 1980s when it became a Longwood University dormitory. Its new incarnation has 70 guest rooms and maintains much of the building’s original architecture. It also adds four restaurants to Farmville’s growing culinary landscape—including Effingham’s Coal Fired Pizza and the Cat Bird, a rooftop bar and restaurant.

With a price tag of $12 million, the hotel is partially funded by the Commonwealth of Virginia Tourism Development Financing program, which helps create growth in tourism areas. It is the latest of several new businesses popping up in downtown Farmville, including a Tru by Hilton and Third Street Brewery. Across the street, Longwood has purchased a six-acre site for a new ballpark that will host the university’s baseball team—all signs that Farmville may have arrived to the big league. WeyanokeHotel.com