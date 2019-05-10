Hot or Not

Current trends in kitchen design.

If 2019 is your year to spruce up the kitchen or to completely overhaul it, you may want to pay attention to what local designers have to say about current trends. While a black-and-white kitchen is timeless, recent kitchen designs can be inspiring.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Case Design / Remodeling

In: Colorful Cabinets

Colorful cabinets are one of the biggest design trends.

“This playful trend is not showing any signs of slowing down,” says Elena Eskandari, a designer and interiors specialist with Case Design/Remodeling in Falls Church. “Blue is still the most popular color, whether it’s bright blue or deep navy, like these base cabinets in a kitchen we designed in Annandale.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Case Design / Remodeling

In: Seamless Design

A desire for an organized kitchen with designated space for utensils and small appliances is constant, says Michael Winn, the owner of Winn Design + Build in Falls Church. Even larger appliances are hidden from view or made to look like drawers, as in this kitchen by Case Design/Remodeling, also in Falls Church.

“We’re paneling more dishwashers and refrigerators for a seamless kitchen design,” says Allie Mann, a designer and senior interiors specialist with Case.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Winn Design

In: Tall Backsplashes

Traditional four-inch backsplashes are becoming a thing of the past, replaced by tile that covers the entire wall between the base and wall cabinets.

In some cases, such as this Arlington kitchen designed by Michael Winn, the backsplash becomes a feature wall designed around floating shelves and a dramatic range hood.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Winn Design

In: Contemporary Cabinets

A sure sign of an older kitchen is one with traditional cabinets that include elaborate moldings and details. The new look, as in this Arlington kitchen by Winn Design + Build, includes sleek cabinets that follow the trend towards transitional and contemporary kitchens, says Winn.

Modern slab doors look clean, but they don’t have to be boring, says Eskandari. You can add texture to the cabinets or mix cabinets of two different colors in the same kitchen.

× Expand Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg

In: Chairs Everywhere

Designers are ditching uncomfortable bar stools and adding upholstered seating, built-in benches, and colorful chairs in every possible space.

The owners of this Arlington home wanted a family-friendly, practical house. “We built in banquette seating under the breakfast-area window with a scrubbable Sunbrella sand-colored fabric,” says Pamela Harvey, owner of Pamela Harvey Interiors in Oak Hill. “We added color with aqua bistro chairs that work for indoor or outdoor seating and can be hosed off.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Case Design / Remodeling

In: Open Shelving

While it may seem contradictory to have open shelves yet hide appliances, open shelves work wonders in a small kitchen like this one in Alexandria by Case, says Eskandari.

“Open shelves provide the same amount of storage as wall cabinets, and they make the space feel more open and airy by breaking up the cabinetry,” she says.

× Expand Photo by Angie Seckinger

In: Alternative Countertop Materials

While quartz and granite continue to dominate countertop choices, homeowners going for a more unusual look are increasingly choosing wood,concrete, and even stainless-steel for their islands or counters.

“Stainless-steel is timeless, easy to use, and develops a nice patina that complements dark cabinets,” says Julia Walter, owner of Boffi Georgetown, who installed a contemporary stainless-steel counter in this McLean kitchen.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Case Design / Remodeling

In: Beverage Bars with Appliances

Butler’s pantries have become mini-catering kitchens.

“Not only do they provide additional storage for occasional dishes and increased countertop space, they’re a great place to incorporate additional appliances, such as integrated wine dispensers that keep wine at a perfect temperature, like in this Falls Church kitchen,” says Case Design’s Mann.

This article originally appeared in our House + Garden 2019 issue.