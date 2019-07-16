Dec. 1, 2018 • The Yellow Barn, Quicksburg

× 1 of 4 Expand Greg and Katie Mercer, Rebekah and Brian Schennum Photos by Angie Renee × 2 of 4 Expand Katie Freakley and Kara Jeffrey × 3 of 4 Expand Trent Kingree, Mike Gochenour, and Bettina Kingree × 4 of 4 Expand Pam Murphy and Mercedes Martinez Prev Next

The Shenandoah Community Health Clinic hosted its sixth annual Holiday Sparkle Gala at The Yellow Barn on Dec. 1, 2018. Nearly 200 guests attended the event, raising $44,000 to benefit the clinic’s efforts to provide healthcare services to community members in need. ShenClinic.org

Interested in Volunteering?

The Shenandoah Community Health Clinic is accepting volunteer applications for Fundraising and Outreach, Intake Interviewers, Indoor and Outdoor Maintenance Helpers, Medical and Dental Professionals, Medication Assistance Clerks, Pharmacy Clerks, Receptionist and Clerical Assistants, and Staff Stuffers.

