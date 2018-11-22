Holiday Happenings

May your days be merry and bright with these upcoming events around the state.
Christmas Illuminations at George Washington’s Mount Vernon
Photo courtesy of George Washington’s Mount Vernon
Water Wonderland
Dec. 1, Yorktown
Sit by the shore and relish a display of nautical holiday lights at the annual Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade. This event has been a tradition for two decades, featuring boats decorated with Christmas lights merrily making their way down the York River. Pre-parade events begin at 6 p.m. and involve a bonfire on the beach, hot cider, and music provided by the Fifes & Drums of Yorktown. Free admission. VisitYorktown.org
Deck the Halls
Dec. 1-2, Charles City
Spend the afternoon touring Berkeley Plantation’s 1726 manor house, adorned with holiday arrangements and wreaths of boxwood, cedar, and holly trees from the estate’s own grounds. After the tour, guests can try their hand at making their own Berkeley wreath during a Christmas Wreath Workshop. Reservations required. Tickets $40. BerkeleyPlantation.com
12 Beers a Brewing
Dec. 6, Purcellville
Magnolias at the Mill is getting into the holiday spirit by preparing a special treat at the Twelve Beers of Christmas event. Dinner attendees will enjoy a six-course dinner paired with 12 different brews at the restaurant, a restored 1905 grain mill. Tickets $100. MagnoliasMill.com
Great Expectations
Dec. 7, 14 & 21, Roanoke
Sponsored by The Roanoke Times, the 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas in Downtown Roanoke is a free, local, family-friendly tradition. Each Friday features a different event, including the city’s Christmas tree lighting, Christmas Parade, and the Coca Cola Snow Zone, which will blow more than 10 tons of snow for sledding on Salem Avenue. Other highlights include roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, and street performers. Free admission. DowntownRoanoke.org
Around the World in 80 Rosés
Dec. 8-9, Gum Spring
Take a trip around the world through only the food on your plate. Grayhaven Winery’s Holiday International Cheese Tasting allows guests to sample more than 30 artisanal cheeses from across the globe paired with Grayhaven and South African wines. Guests will also learn the art of cheese making and how to prepare the perfect holiday cheese course. Tickets $15 plus $7 for wine tasting. GrayhavenWinery.com
In the Spirit
Dec. 9, Middletown
Belle Grove Plantation offers a spirit-filled evening during their annual Cocktails at Christmas party. Complete with holiday music and appetizers, guests have the opportunity to tour the 18th-century manor house by candlelight while sipping a cocktail featuring Copper Fox Distillery’s Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey. Tickets $25. BelleGrove.org
Light Up the Night
Dec. 14-15, Mount Vernon
Fireworks set to Christmas music are the highlight of the evening during Christmas Illuminations at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Tour the famous estate and partake in many different festivities, including demonstrations of 18th-century chocolate-making techniques, dance lessons from costumed guides in the greenhouse, and selections of music sung by local choirs. Tickets $30-$35 for adults, $20-$25 for children. MountVernon.org
This article originally appeared in our December 2018 issue.