Holiday Happenings

May your days be merry and bright with these upcoming events around the state.

× Expand Christmas Illuminations at George Washington’s Mount Vernon Photo courtesy of George Washington’s Mount Vernon

Water Wonderland

Dec. 1, Yorktown

Sit by the shore and relish a display of nautical holiday lights at the annual Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade. This event has been a tradition for two decades, featuring boats decorated with Christmas lights merrily making their way down the York River. Pre-parade events begin at 6 p.m. and involve a bonfire on the beach, hot cider, and music provided by the Fifes & Drums of Yorktown. Free admission. VisitYorktown.org

Deck the Halls

Dec. 1-2, Charles City

Spend the afternoon touring Berkeley Plantation’s 1726 manor house, adorned with holiday arrangements and wreaths of boxwood, cedar, and holly trees from the estate’s own grounds. After the tour, guests can try their hand at making their own Berkeley wreath during a Christmas Wreath Workshop. Reservations required. Tickets $40. BerkeleyPlantation.com

12 Beers a Brewing

Dec. 6, Purcellville

Magnolias at the Mill is getting into the holiday spirit by preparing a special treat at the Twelve Beers of Christmas event. Dinner attendees will enjoy a six-course dinner paired with 12 different brews at the restaurant, a restored 1905 grain mill. Tickets $100. MagnoliasMill.com

Great Expectations

Dec. 7, 14 & 21, Roanoke

Sponsored by The Roanoke Times, the 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas in Downtown Roanoke is a free, local, family-friendly tradition. Each Friday features a different event, including the city’s Christmas tree lighting, Christmas Parade, and the Coca Cola Snow Zone, which will blow more than 10 tons of snow for sledding on Salem Avenue. Other highlights include roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, and street performers. Free admission. DowntownRoanoke.org

Around the World in 80 Rosés

Dec. 8-9, Gum Spring

Take a trip around the world through only the food on your plate. Grayhaven Winery’s Holiday International Cheese Tasting allows guests to sample more than 30 artisanal cheeses from across the globe paired with Grayhaven and South African wines. Guests will also learn the art of cheese making and how to prepare the perfect holiday cheese course. Tickets $15 plus $7 for wine tasting. GrayhavenWinery.com

In the Spirit

Dec. 9, Middletown

Belle Grove Plantation offers a spirit-filled evening during their annual Cocktails at Christmas party. Complete with holiday music and appetizers, guests have the opportunity to tour the 18th-century manor house by candlelight while sipping a cocktail featuring Copper Fox Distillery’s Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey. Tickets $25. BelleGrove.org

Light Up the Night

Dec. 14-15, Mount Vernon

Fireworks set to Christmas music are the highlight of the evening during Christmas Illuminations at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Tour the famous estate and partake in many different festivities, including demonstrations of 18th-century chocolate-making techniques, dance lessons from costumed guides in the greenhouse, and selections of music sung by local choirs. Tickets $30-$35 for adults, $20-$25 for children. MountVernon.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2018 issue.