History in Motion

The Dance Theatre of Harlem takes center stage during the Virginia Arts Festival’s spring season.

× Expand Ingrid Silva, Dylan Santos, and Choong Hoon Lee. Photo by Rachel Neville

The Virginia Arts Festival brings some of the most celebrated dancers and choreographers in the country to its lineup this season with a performance by the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Choreographer Claudia Schreier created a 12-dancer, three-part ballet to be presented by the historic Dance Theatre of Harlem. New music accompanies the new dance with a score by celebrated violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery.

Arthur Mitchell, the first African-American principal dancer at New York City Ballet, founded the ensemble during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. May 3-5, the Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform at Chrysler Theatre in Norfolk in observance of the momentous 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans and British female colonists who helped shape America’s history. The performances also mark the 50th anniversary of the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Tickets range from $15 to $59. VaFest.org