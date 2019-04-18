Whiskey distilled with 17th-century water.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eight Shires Coloniale Distillery

William Dodson Jr. opened Eight Shires Coloniale Distillery, named for the original Virginia Territory’s county divisions, last year. The micro craft distillery, located in the heart of Williamsburg, uses authentic colonial technology. They “cover the period of American distillation from 1620 to 1775,” says Dodson. “We want people to come into Colonial Williamsburg and be able to say, ‘I want a colonial drink, as it was done back then.’” Dodson is currently working on a single malt special release, limited to 500 bottles, made from water drawn from a rediscovered Jamestown well dating to the early 17th century. “We serve up history in a glass,” Dodson says. 8Shires.com

