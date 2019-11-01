Historic Steeplechase

Montpelier Races celebrate 85th anniversary.

× Expand Photo by Susan M. Carter / courtesy of Montpelier Hunt Races on Facebook

One of the nation’s oldest and most respected steeplechase events held on the grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier celebrates its 85th anniversary on Nov. 2. The day features seven steeplechase races, a vendor area, stick horse races for children, and tailgating for families at the lifelong home of James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, and his wife Dolley.

The event was founded by Marion duPont Scott, who first opened Montpelier for the races and invited the public in 1934. The DuPont family had purchased the Montpelier estate—located four miles west of the town of Orange, in Virginia’s Piedmont region—in 1901.

William duPont and his wife Annie made substantial changes to the house, enlarging it, renovating the formal garden, and adding many outbuildings and stables. Their daughter Marion, an accomplished horsewoman, inherited the property from her parents and resided at Montpelier until her death in 1983, at which time the duPont family transferred the property to the National Trust For Historic Preservation.

“We strive to keep this feeling of hospitality at the races today,” says executive director Martha Strawther.

Admission ranges from $30 to $350. MontpelierRaces.org