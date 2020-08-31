Virginia’s history makes our state the perfect place for antique hunting.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Hazelgrove The showroom at Black Dog Salvage.

Our rich history makes Virginia one of the finest states in the country for colonial architecture, antiques, and collectibles. For those who like to bring home a piece of the past, Virginia has a wealth of antique and secondhand shops offering bargain prices on hidden treasures.

Photo courtesy of Black Dog Salvage. Black Dog Salvage president/founder Robert Kulp, salvager Grayson Goldsmith, CEO/founder Mike Whiteside and two workers on a recent project.

Take Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke, which is part of a small network of architectural salvage companies and runs its own web series on YouTube. “We have a large inventory and a unique opportunity to share our small business with the world through our television show, while promoting Roanoke and our industry,” says owner Christa Stephens.

In Floyd, Finders Keepers offers a wide array of antique home decor items and kitchenware. The Abingdon Antique Barn changes its inventory every day, including farmhouse antiques, primitives, collectibles, and furniture.

And if you’re lucky, you’ll find a real treasure at your local antique shop, like the painting by 19th-century Italian artist Giovanni Battista Torriglia that turned up at a Goodwill store in Manassas in 2013. Store employee Maria Rivera pulled the oil painting out of a donation bin, and it fetched $11,205 in an online auction later that year. Makes you wonder how many other valuable antiques are still up for grabs around the Commonwealth.

