Here Comes the Sun

Viewing the Great Solar Eclipse of 2017 in Virginia.

Today marks a historic event: the first complete solar eclipse for North America in the 21st century and the first to be visible by the mainland U.S. since 1979. For Virginians, it’s been nearly 50 years since a solar eclipse was visible to any degree. And although the Old Dominion is not in the path of totality for today’s main event, cities around the Commonwealth will have views of the eclipse from 80-90 percent.

Complete solar eclipses occur approximately every 18 years, however they are often only visible over wide stretches of uninhabited ocean. The solar eclipse of 2017 is significant in that millions of people will be able to view the eclipse in totality.

Museums and libraries in nearly every community in Virginia are hosting special viewing events, providing educational opportunities as well as the necessary ISO-compliant glasses to keep sun-gazing eyes safe. Most viewing locations will additionally stream live feeds of the full eclipse from cities such as Portland, Oregon; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite viewing parties around the state.

Don Tito, Arlington

This restaurant and taquileria will host a special rooftop lunch and happy hour, complete with eclipse-inspired drinks and tacos. 12 - 5 p.m. Viewing glasses provided. RSVP required. DonTitoVa.com

Shenandoah National Park, Front Royal and Stanley

Culminating the second annual Night Sky Festival, the SNP will host partial eclipse viewing parties at the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center in Front Royal and the Byrd Visitor Center in Stanley. Admission is free and park rangers will be on hand to answer questions and provide tips for safe viewing. GoShenandoah.com

Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, Lexington

The nature center is inviting eclipse viewers to take advantage of the partial eclipse from 1 - 4 p.m. Admission is free with early registration, but guests should bring their own safety glasses. LexingtonVirginia.com

Virginia Living Museum, Newport News

In addition to offering telescopic views and eclipse-viewing glasses to visitors, the VLM will also broadcast a live stream of the eclipse from the path of totality. 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. Free admission for members, $4 with museum admission. TheVLM.org

Pretlow Planetarium at Old Dominion University, Norfolk

One of two official NASA viewing locations in Virginia, ODU will provide eclipse shades and solar-filtered telescopes to the first 1,000 visitors from 1 - 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. ODU.edu

Science Museum of Western Virginia, Roanoke

Made possible by a grant from the Julena Steinheider Duncombe Mini-Grant Awardees & Projects, part of the American Astronomical Society, SMWV will host a rooftop viewing reception from 12 - 4 p.m. Admission is free, but early registration is required. SMWV.org

Quirk Hotel, Richmond

The rooftop bar will host an eclipse viewing party from 2 - 6 p.m. featuring special eclipse-inspired cocktails. Admission is limited by space and guests should bring their own safety glasses for viewing. DestinationHotels.com/QuirkHotel

Wallops Flight Facility Visitor’s Center, Wallops Island

One of two official NASA viewing events in Virginia, Stem in the Sky will host eclipse viewers from 12 - 4:30 p.m., broadcasting live footage from NASA aircraft and the International Space Station. Activities and admission are free to the public. NASA.gov/centers/wallops/home