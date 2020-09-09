Recognizing the superstars of spice.

× Expand blackberries What's the rubus? Learn more about the herb of the year.

Photo courtesy of International Herb Association "Rubus: Herb of the Year 2020" by Gert Coleman

All hail Rubus, the 2020 Herb of the Year, according to the International Herb Association, a trade organization for herb businesses. Each year members choose one herb for its outstanding medicinal, culinary, or decorative properties, and then feature it in lectures, articles, and recipes meant to educate the public.

Don’t recognize this year’s honoree? You probably call them raspberries and blackberries.

Looking for more herb lore? The Herb Society of America offers fun facts, recipes, and computer wallpaper/backgrounds through its Herb of the Month program. Nearly 100 herbs are archived on the website.

HerbSociety.org, IHerb.org