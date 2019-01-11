There’s a new approach to treating concussion.

Concussion is a risk for kids involved in a wide range of sports and activities, and of course any suspected concussion needs to be evaluated, and recovery guided, by a qualified health professional. But as Dr. Aisha Joyce explains, protocols for managing concussions have evolved. Joyce, a pediatric sports medicine specialist with Tidewater-area Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, says that treatment once called for “complete brain and physical rest,” which could include removal from school and all activities, and even remaining in a dark room with no stimulation. “We actually know now that is not a great idea,” says Joyce. Instead, says Joyce, getting back to school—with academic accommodations as appropriate—and other activities can actually aid the healing process. “Pulling kids out of all their activities, so they are not seeing their friends and not having a standard schedule, can be really disruptive in a lot of different ways,” says Joyce. “That actually has an emotional effect that can delay recovery.” In addition, engaging in light (non-contact) aerobic activity is also encouraged. “We think getting the blood flowing back to the brain is really helpful,” says Joyce.

This article originally appeared in our December 2018 issue.