Have Your Cake And Eat It To-Go!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sliced Cake Bar A flight selection from Sliced Cake Bar.

Food truck offers cake flights and frosting shots.

What’s better than a slice of cake? Try a flight of cake! Charlottesville’s sliced. cake bar has both, plus rich buttercream by the shot glass and cake pops for the kiddos. Mom and pop owners Megan and Rock Watson serve all that and more from their mobile trailer at public and private events.

Cake flights combine three flavors, like strawberry, chocolate with salted caramel, and carrot, for a treat that offers a bit of everything. The Watsons, who are Army veterans and foster/adoptive parents, hope to employ youth directly out of the foster program as their mobile business grows. SlicedCakeBar.com