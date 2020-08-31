Happy Cycling

Check your ride before you hit the road this summer.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Walsh Dave Walsh of Red Newt Bikes hits the back roads of the Shenandoah Valley.

Summer is high season for biking, but before you hit the road, be sure to maintain your ride. While many cyclists are good at maintenance in the muddier winter months, probably because it is harder to ignore, they become a little lazier come summer. But year-round care is key to keeping your bike in good working order.

“A clean bike operates better and lasts longer. Definitely worth the attention,” says Dave Walsh, owner of Red Newt Bikes in Lexington. He recommends following the ABC Quick Check by the League of American Bicyclists.

A is for air.

Always make sure your tires are properly inflated. If they are too soft, you may end up with a pinch puncture.

B is for brakes.

Before every ride, do a quick check that the brakes work as they should. With each wheel off the ground, pull the front and back brakes respectively to be sure they are in good working order.

C is for cranks and chains.

Lift it up chain from the chainring and check how many teeth it exposes. If you can see more than three it’s time to change the chain.

Also, says Walsh, “After each ride, a quick wipe down with a lint free cloth will do wonders for the bike.”

