Happy Birthday, Martha Washington

The first lady's home church commemorates her birthday with a celebration at New Kent Winery.

The St. Peter's Episcopal Church Restoration Association in New Kent will host a birthday celebration honoring Martha (née Dandridge) Washington this Saturday from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at New Kent Winery. The event commemorates the 287th anniversary of Washington's birthday as well as First Lady's Day in Virginia.

St. Peter's Episcopal Church was established in New Kent County in 1679 and was the family church for Washington's family, the Dandridges. Since 1922, the church's restoration association has worked to restore and preserve the designated "first church of the first First Lady," including a major 25-year renovation between 1941 and 1964, which returned the interior to its original colonial appearance with the help of architectural and ecclesiastical experts. Funds raised by the event will contribute to the organization's preservation goals. Tickets from $125.