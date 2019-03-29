Hannah Sisson & Matthew Parker

June 2, 2018 • Family Home, Tappahannock

When Hannah Sisson’s profile picture popped up in the “People You May Know” feed on Facebook, Matthew Parker took notice. The Tappahannock native and recent graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law started asking friends in his small hometown community if they knew Hannah, a native of nearby Montross. “In a small area like the Northern Neck, by the time you’re in your 20s, you pretty much know everyone and their families,” explains Hannah. The two had somehow missed each other but had many mutual friends. They told Matthew where to find Hannah, a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and now owner of Colonial Collectibles in Warsaw. It took Matthew two visits to the shop to get Hannah to agree to lunch. “Long story short, we ended up spending every day together after our first few dates, and the rest was history,” she says.

The couple chose Matthew’s childhood home on the shores of the Rappahannock River for their wedding ceremony and reception. A white floral halo arch was the perfect setting for their riverside vows. Afterward, guests were invited to an expansive tent where they could take advantage of vintage lounge seating. “The tent gave us an open air feel with greenery and lights strung from the center,” says Hannah. Beginning with custom hand-painted invitations and extending into the reception décor, various shades of blue and green florals mimicked the bucolic Tidewater setting. “Our goal was to keep the details as unique as possible while maintaining a classic vibe,” she says.

Details

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.