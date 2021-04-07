Handmade Healing

Williamsburg fashion designer Amanda Campbell harnesses the power of sewing.

JAWFOX PHOTOGRAPHY

People with anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa tend to be perfectionists who are extremely critical of themselves and their bodies. But Williamsburg native Amanda Campbell, who has been struggling with an eating disorder since the age of 10, has turned that trait into a positive by learning how to make clothing that fits her and makes her feel confident through sewing and fashion design classes in her hometown.

“Designing, sewing, creating, and making clothing is a therapeutic process for me. It’s my way of expressing myself in ways that I can’t with words alone,” says Campbell, adding that she sometimes gets lost in the process and fully immerses herself in the making of a garment. “Each stitch is a step in the healing process for me,” she says. “It’s how I’ve learned to reclaim my power and my voice, and I want to help other women do the same.”

Her journey to self-love inspired Campbell to create a clothing brand, ABLE by Amanda Campbell, in 2012, and to relaunch it in November 2018. Because she wants to help others who are struggling with eating disorders, she has vowed to donate 20 percent of the proceeds from her brand to the National Eating Disorder Association during National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, which is Feb. 24-March 1. Through this effort, Campbell hopes to help other women feel the same sense of community and empowerment. ABLEByAmandaCampbell.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue.