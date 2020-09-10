Hammin' It Up

The delicious debate over ham biscuits.

When it comes to ham biscuits, it is what it is. Or is it? The variations and the passion they inspire are legion. Originally a quick, portable meal eaten by slaves, ham biscuits have evolved into the go-to for any Southern gathering. As a result, every family, caterer, and restaurant in the state has its own recipe.

Most begin with a warm, split (not cut!), and, preferably, homemade biscuit, but then… Should the biscuit be full- or bite-sized? Buttermilk or baking powder? A thin beaten biscuit (made by literally smacking the dough with a stick) is traditional; some choose a sweet potato biscuit to contrast with salty ham; and a few outliers even prefer a soft roll. Spreads are equally contentious—butter, mayo, mustard, pimento cheese, and jelly all have their supporters. The star of the sandwich is Virginia country ham, sliced paper thin … or generously thick. Of course, there’s no loser in this delicious debate—any chosen combination creates the ultimate Southern snack. 

