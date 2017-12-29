Haley Bien & Chris McCracken

September 24, 2017 • Pharsalia Farms, Nelson County

Imagine a plantation house nestled into the Blue Ridge Mountains: old squeaky floors, dusty books on the shelves, classical paintings and windows overlooking long vineyards and the mountains.

Richmond residents Haley Bien and Chris McCracken were married on Sept. 24, 2017 at Pharsalia Farms in Nelson County. Although the forecast called for rain, the skies cleared just before the evening ceremony's start, and the couple exchanged their vows surrounded by mist.

The bride wore a bohemian-style wedding gown designed by Needle and Thread, with long sleeves and intricate, colorful floral designs on the bodice. Click here for more weddings, plus don't miss our all-new Virginia Living Weddings issue, on newsstands January 13, 2018!

Photographer: Polly Cannella, Weddings.PollyCPhotography.com Wedding Gown: Needle & Thread, NeedleandThread.com Florals: Foxie Morgan, Pharsalia Farms, PharsaliaEvents.com Makeup: Gohar Makeup, GoharMakeup.com Music: Drymill Road, Facebook.com/Drymill-Road