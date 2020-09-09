This is the ultimate local guide to kitchen gardening, no matter your location in Virginia.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Timber Press Grow Great Vegetables In Virginia Grow Great Vegetables in Virginia by Ira Wallace (Timber Press).

Grow Great Vegetables In Virginia By Ira Wallace Timber Press; $19.95

Photo courtesy of Timber Press Ira Wallace Ira Wallace

\Step through the year with chapters full of activities suited to the season—but it’s not too late to jump in now for advice on dealing with heat, harvest, fall planting, seed saving, and more. Beginners will appreciate the information on Virginia’s climate and preparing the ground for a garden, while experts can learn from the DIY soil test and planting guide.

A detailed planting and harvesting chart and gardening advice for 50 edibles round out this excellent guide from one of Virginia’s top gardening experts.