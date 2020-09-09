Grow Great Vegetables In Virginia

This is the ultimate local guide to kitchen gardening, no matter your location in Virginia.

Grow Great Vegetables In Virginia By Ira Wallace  Timber Press; $19.95

\Step through the year with chapters full of activities suited to the season—but it’s not too late to jump in now for advice on dealing with heat, harvest, fall planting, seed saving, and more. Beginners will appreciate the information on Virginia’s climate and preparing the ground for a garden, while experts can learn from the DIY soil test and planting guide.

A detailed planting and harvesting chart and gardening advice for 50 edibles round out this excellent guide from one of Virginia’s top gardening experts.

