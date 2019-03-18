Spotlight a few of his favorite things.

Spotswood Payne's groom's cake. Photo by Selene Bradshaw
Chris Hinkebein's stadium cake. Photo by Patricia Lyons
King Kong cake by Fluffy Thoughts cakes.
Junk food cakes by Fluffy Thoughts cakes.

A quick Google search on groom’s cakes will immerse you in a world of desserts honoring everything from R2-D2 and the New York Yankees to trout fishing and Taco Bell. A fun addition to any wedding, these cakes have a long history, especially in the South.

Originated in Victorian England, groom’s cakes were traditionally made of a heavier cake, often a fruitcake with elements of chocolate or dark liquor. The tradition was brought to America, where it persisted in the South. Today, the cakes can be any flavor inside, while the design is usually an homage to the groom’s hobbies or interests.

A cake artist and the owner of Fluffy Thoughts Cakes in McLean, Lara Halabi has experience with wacky cakes. “A few months ago we made a replica of the Empire State Building with King Kong scaling up the side holding onto the bride,” she says. “We also made a cake that had all the groom’s favorite foods and video games.”

Some couples serve the groom’s cake alongside the wedding cake, while others display it separately. Halabi believes the cake is a chance for the groom to shine on a day often overshadowed by the bride. “I always think that surprising the groom with the cake is really cool and thoughtful,” says Halabi. “They are always touched by it and appreciate the gesture from the bride.”

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.