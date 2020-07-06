Beef ribs to the dinner rescue!

× Expand Photo by Caroline Holman Bone-In Beef Chop Perfectly grilled bone-in beef chop resting before serving.

In our August issue, we spoke with Javier Arze, the owner of Huntsman, a food distributor in Vienna for our story “Five Star Food” (August 2020, p. 21).

Arze is also the creator of The Furloughed Chef, a delivery service that ships chef-made products, locally farmed produce and meats, and specialty add-ons to your door.

Here are is a popular recipe by Caroline Holman using ingredients from the gourmet boxes. FurloughedChef.com

Grilled Bone-In Beef Chop

Photo by Caroline Holman Bone-in beef chop seasoned Seasoned bone-in beef chop ready to cook.

3 lbs. bone-in beef rib chop

salt and pepper

coarse sea salt (optional)

Pat the chop dry with a paper towel. Generously sprinkle salt and crack pepper on each side of the chop. Place the chop on a wire rack on a baking sheet. Place on a shelf in your fridge for about a day. Remove the chop from the fridge and allow to rest at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours before grilling. Turn on your grill for medium-high heat. Place your chop directly on the heat for 4-5 minutes, flip and repeat until both sides are charred. Move the chop over to indirect heat and continue cooking, flipping every 5 to 6 minutes until cooked through (medium rare: 125 degrees) and sear the sides to render out excess fat. Remove the chop when it is 5 degrees away from desired temperature. It will keep cooking as it rests. Allow your chop to rest for at least 20-25 minutes. Cut away excess fat. Cut against the grain of the meat. Sprinkle kosher or coarse sea salt and serve with your favorite sides.