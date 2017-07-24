Green Machine

3 healthy drinks to fuel your day (and they taste good too).

We might not make many friends by saying this, but here goes: Why not kick off your day with a healthful punch by switching coffee with a something more, well, green? Rotating smoothies and other cold-pressed veggie elixirs will help you feel more balanced and vibrant. Here, a few of our favorite recipes.

Spring Pea Veloutė Verbena Foam Shooters

10 ounces bag of frozen pea 2 cups chilled vegetable stock 2 ounces flat leaf parsley 1 ounce fresh mint leaves salt 2 cups verbena tea, brewed and chilled Soy-protein whipping powder xanthan gum

Add frozen peas to pot of boiling water and cook until tender. When finished, add ice water to the peas to cool. Drain and set aside in refrigerator until ready to use. In boiling water lightly salted, add parsley and mint and blanch for 45 seconds. When finished, chill in ice water, drain and squeeze out liquid. Set aside in refrigerator until ready to use.

In a blender, add peas, blanched herbs and vegetable stock and blend on high until fully blended smooth. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and refrigerate. Brew verbena tea until flavor is to your liking and then chill and refrigerate.

To assemble, add the chilled pea velouté to shot glasses. To foam the verbena, add tea to a mixer with a whisk attachment and add Versawhip and xanthan gum and whisk on high until a foam texture is achieved.

To assemble, place about an ounce of the pea velouté in the shooter and spoon or pipe verbena foam on top.

Makes 24

Chia Kiwi Smoothie

4 tablespoon chia seeds 1 ½ cups lite coconut milk 2 teaspoons organic raw honey (or raw agave) 4 kiwi fruits, peeled and cut in cubes 2 tablespoons organic bee pollen Mixed seeds and nuts, to garnish

Soak the chia seeds in coconut milk for 20 minutes, or overnight in fridge. Add honey and mix to combine. Puree kiwi fruits in the food processor till smooth. Pour the puree into the serving glasses, then cover with soaked chia and gently stir. Garnish with bee pollen and berries.

Spinach, Cucumber and Jalapeño Smoothie

1½ cups packed fresh spinach 1 cup fresh frozen mango chunks 1 cup coconut water1 cup cucumber, chopped 1 teaspoon jalapeño, seeded and chopped ½ cup chopped cilantro 2 sprigs fresh mint 1 lime, juiced

Combine all of the ingredients in a high-speed blender and purée until smooth. Pour evenly into glasses and garnish with a thin slice of cucumber and a sprig of mint.

Serves 2