How to do St. Patrick’s Day properly, even when you’re not Irish.

× Expand Illustration by Don Petersen

Every March 17, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Started more than 1,000 years ago by the Irish as an observation of the death of St. Patrick, their patron saint, the holiday has evolved on this side of the Atlantic Ocean into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, food, music, dancing, drinking, and a whole lot of green. Here, we explain the traditions behind this popular bash and tell you where to celebrate, what brews to pour, and which songs to add to your playlist.

St. Patrick’s Day Explained

St. Patrick

It might come as a shock, but Ireland’s patron saint wasn’t actually Irish. The British subject spent six years as a slave in Ireland and later returned on a mission to spreadChristianity.

Illustration by Don Petersen

Shamrocks

According to legend, St. Patrick used the three-leaf shamrock to explain the Christian Holy Trinity.

March 17

This date is widely believed to be the day of St. Patrick’s death, although it’s unknown if he died in Ireland.

The First Parade

It didn’t start in Dublin, but in New York City on March 17, 1762, when Irish soldiers in the British Army marched through the streets. By the mid-1800s, parades had become a tradition all over the country.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

It’s hard to imagine a St. Patrick’s Day meal without it, but corned beef and cabbage is more American than Irish, first cooked up by poor Irish Americans in the 19th century.

Raise a Glass

St. Patrick’s Day has a reputation as a rather boozy holiday. This year, celebrate with Irish-style brews made right here in the Commonwealth. Sláinte!

Brewed in Crozet, Starr Hill Brewery’s Dark Starr, a dry Irish stout made with barley and featuring notes of coffee and dark chocolate, has won numerous awards at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup since 1999.

O’Connor Brewing Company’s ODIS is a dry Irish stout brewed in Norfolk. Part of the brewery’s flagship series, the beer is malty in flavor with hints of roasted coffee.

Red Molly, an Irish red ale brewed by Pale Fire Brewing Company in Harrisonburg and a first-place winner at the 2018 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, is rich with notes of cherry and malt.

Shamrock Shenanigans

Photo courtesy of Virginia Distillery Co.

March 9

Ready for shamrocks, shenanigans, and whiskey? The annual Shamrock Shenanigans hosted by Virginia Distillery Co. in Lovingston features plenty of all three. VaDistillery.com

March 15-17

If you want to mix booze with sports, try the annual Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend that draws thousands of runners from all 50 states to Virginia Beach. ShamrockMarathon.com

March 16

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Southwest Virginia way in Roanoke, kicking off with Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown, followed by the Shamrock Festival with live music, beer, and more. DowntownRoanoke.org

March 16

The annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade March in Norfolk has been a staple for 52 years. NorfolkVaParade.com

March 16

Runners are invited to Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg to run in the Shamrock 5k Trail Run for the Shenandoah High Rollers wheelchair basketball team. Be sure to to wear green or St. Patrick’s themed clothes. HarrisonburgVa.gov

March 17

Richmond’s popular Shamrock the Block party turns an entire city block into a sea of green. ShamrockTheBlock.com

Playlist

Seven Drunken Nights, The Dubliners

Sunday Bloody Sunday, U2

Sally MacLennane, The Pogues

Linger, The Cranberries

Whiskey in the Jar, Thin Lizzy

An Irish Pub Song, The Rumjacks

Danny Boy, Celtic Woman

Brown Eyed Girl, Van Morrison

The Night Pat Murphy Died, Great Big Sea

Tipsy, J-Kwon

Kiss Me I’m Irish, Gaelic Storm

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.