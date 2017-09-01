Good To Be Home

Homeland crew begins filming seventh season in Richmond.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced in July that Showtime’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series Homeland will film its new season in Virginia. Production begins this month in Richmond.

“We’re delighted to bring this outstanding drama to the Commonwealth,” McAuliffe said in a news release. “Having hosted shows like TURN: Washington’s Spies, Mercy Street and now Homeland, it is clear that Virginia is a premier television production location.”

Filming for the seventh season of Showtime’s award-winning series Homeland starts this month in the Richmond area, and the production is looking for actors and extras.

The show’s team is currently seeking local actors and has created a Facebook page with detailed information about audition requirements. Kendall Cooper, casting director for extras, is seeking people of “all ethnicities, all ages and all types” to play various characters throughout the season.”

The spy thriller starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin filmed its first three seasons in North Carolina which served the setting for Virginia, where the Central Intelligence Agency is located. The filming then continued abroad for two seasons before moving production to New York City last year for the show’s sixth season.

Homeland revolves around Washington, D.C.-based CIA operatives and former agents engaged in counterterrorism and national security efforts. Production in Virginia suggests that the show’s storyline may return home for the seventh season. But of course the script is tightly under wraps.

Executive Producer Alex Gansa said in a statement that Virginia’s cities, neighborhoods and people will “surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy.”

Homeland is eligible for Virginia’s film tax credits, which will be determined based on the show’s investment in the local workforce, the production budget and other factors. The show’s financial impact on the Commonwealth is projected to be greater than “any other production we have ever hosted,” says Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office.

“Bringing in Homeland is a big win for Virginia,” says Edmunds, adding that “this spectacular show and the award-winning team behind it are now calling Virginia home, after Berlin, South Africa and New York.”

Filming for the new season will continue through February 2018. Sho.com/Homeland, Facebook.com/HomelandExtrasCasting