Good Enough For Jazz

The Richmond Jazz Festival returns for its 8th annual event at Maymont.

The eighth annual Richmond Jazz Festival returns Thursday, Aug. 10 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13. The event is held each year at Maymont in Richmond.

To announce this year’s lineup, festival organizers debuted a video emulating the opening credits of Saturday Night Live and highlighting Richmond’s landmark buildings, skyline, food and entertainment.

This year, 20-time GRAMMY Award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny will showcase his unique style of progressive and contemporary jazz, Latin jazz and jazz fusion. The lineup also includes Erykah Badu, whose career began in 1994 after opening a show fellow Neo Soul pioneer and Richmond native D’Angelo; The Isley Brothers who came to prominence with their song, “Shout” (you know the one); former Saturday Night Live band member Marcus Miller; and 11-time GRAMMY Award nominee, singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan.

This year, the festival is also hosting an introductory event called CaRue Aug. 5 – 10. The prelude will feature free, live performances by local and regional artists at various Carytown hotspots, including Plan 9 Music and Citizen Burger Bar.

Although the festival’s primary focus is to celebrate the heritage of jazz, blues and funk in the Commonwealth, additional activities will include complimentary wine tastings by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, chef demonstrations, artist meet-and-greets and over 30 regional food and merchandise vendors.

The 100-acre Victorian estate at Maymont will also provide exclusive access to its grounds for the duration of the Richmond Jazz Festival.

“The expansive landscape and picturesque views of Maymont provide the perfect setting for the festival’s three music stages, dozens of vendors, wine tastings and enthusiastic crowds,” says festival organizer Frances Burruss.

A portion of the proceeds from the Richmond Jazz Festival will benefit the Maymont Foundation, which aims to preserve and celebrate Maymont and the Blue Stone Education Foundation. Tickets $30-$140. JazzAtMaymont.com