All that glitters is indeed gold with these brilliant home accessories.

× 1 of 2 Expand Case Design/Remodeling kitchen, Falls Church. × 2 of 2 Expand Jennifer Stoner bathroom, Richmond. Prev Next

With everything from furniture to textiles to hardware available in gold, it’s easy to add a metallic glimmer to the home. In Rocketts Landing, homeowners are bathing in luxury in an upscale bathroom by Richmond-based interior designer Jennifer Stoner with matching gold faucets, drawer pulls, lighting fixtures, and mirror. An all-white kitchen designed by Case Design/Remodeling in Falls Church relies on gold tones to give it warmth and visual interest, from its cabinet hardware and faucet to the pendant, stools, and accessories. Ready to go all-in on the gold trend? Bring the bling with these picks.

Twinkle Tools

This four-piece set brings a dose of glamour to your home bar, with a bottle opener, bar spoon, jigger, and strainer to help you mix up martinis and more with an upscale twist. Hammered brass bar tool set, $107. RestorationHardware.com

Leggy and Lovely

Designed by Ransom Culler for Thayer Coggin and available at LaDiff in Richmond, this modern chair adds subtle shine to spaces with a metal frame available in satin brass or polished stainless steel. Twiggy chair, $2,635. LaDiff.com

Liquid Gold

With its vibrant gold sheen and sleek, modern lines, this faucet can serve as a centerpiece in a powder room or as part of an overarching gold theme. Kohler widespread bathroom sink faucet, $694. FergusonShowrooms.com

Eye Need a Break

If you’re looking for a more lavish perch for your eyeglasses, here’s a clever solution. This mustached sculpture from Linden Lane Interiors in Charlottesville is a perfect addition to a nightstand or dressing table. Eyeglass holder, $75. LindenLaneInteriors.com

City of Gold

Handcrafted by Richmond-based artist Emily Ripka of Faye Street Studios, this gold foil print shows off the skyline of Virginia’s capital city. Richmond skyline print, $20. Etsy.com/Shop/FayeStreetStudios

Treasure Chest

A little bit luxe, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, this metallic box from Folly in Charlottesville is ideal for stashing away your most treasured belongings. It’s equally at home by the bedside, collecting keys in the entryway, or keeping clutter at bay in the living room. Textured gold box, $325. FollyCville.com

Shine Down

With overlapping olive leaves finished in gold leaf, this stunning chandelier makes a big statement, whether hung over a dining room table or in an entryway. From Shades of Light in Midlothian, this style is also available as a semi-flush ceiling light. Olive leaf dual-mount chandelier, $998. ShadesOfLight.com

A New Leaf

Handmade by Mexican artisans out of gold-leaf papier-mâché, this delicate tray from Tinker’s in Richmond can serve a functional purpose or stand on its own as a stunning display piece. Tink tray, $50. TinkerAndCompany.com

This article originally appeared in our House + Garden 2019 issue.