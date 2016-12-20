Going to the Dogs

Our favorite weddings with dogs. Because our four-legged friends should be there too.

× 1 of 5 Expand Dakota joins the processional in the Hilliard-Bristow wedding. Photo by Joy Pfister × 2 of 5 Expand Mason helps his family get ready for the Boardman-Strumlauf wedding in Manassas. Photo by Patrick Huddleston × 3 of 5 Expand This pretty lab-mix was included in the Smith-Dodd ceremony in Crozet. Photo by David Abel × 4 of 5 Expand This dressed-up pug stood in for the bride's sister at the Jonas-Lazerow wedding in Richmond. Photo by Meghan McSweeney × 5 of 5 Expand The couple's Pit Bull dropped in for photos at the Burkhardt-King wedding in Glen Allen. Photo by Courtney Morgan Photography Prev Next

Who knows a couple better than the four-legged pal who has stuck with them through thick and thin? Which is why we think it’s great that these five couples found a way to include their furry pals in their big day. Take a look at some of our favorite 2016 weddings with dogs!

Boardman-Strumlauf

Catherine Boardman and Raphael Strumlauf were married at the Boardman family home in Manassas Sept. 10. The bride says, “With so much of the wedding revolving around the [extended] family we hold so close, we had to spend some of the day with our own little family and the third member, our pup Mason.”

Coordinator: Tart Event Co. TartEventCo.com Gown: Priscilla of Boston (salon now closed) Hair: Katie Kalbach of Prat Partners Salon. PratPartners.com Bridesmaid and Flower Girl Dresses: Weddington Way. WeddingtonWay.com Groom and Groomsmen Attire: Kenneth Cole. KennethCole.com

Burkhardt-King

Danielle Burkhardt and Jordan King were married June 24 at The Dominion Club in Glen Allen. Their pit bull was dressed in his best with a tuxedo collar and black bow tie.

Hair and Makeup: Lou Stevens Glam Squad. LouStevens.com Cake: Pearl's Bake Shoppe. PearlsBakeShoppe.com Photography: Courtney Morgan. CourtneyMorganPhoto.com

Hilliard-Bristow

Melanie Hilliard and Matt Bristow were married Oct. 22 at Hollyfield Manor in King William County. Their Australian Shepherd Dakota was on site to help the bridal party get ready and walk down the aisle ahead of the bride.

Gown: Annalise Bridal Boutique. AnnaliseBridal.com Hair and Makeup: Elle Style Studio. ElleStyleRVA.com Florals: King William Florist. KingWilliamFlorist.com Photography: Joy Pfister. StudioFBJ.com

Jonas-Lazerow

Mary Jonas and Robert Lazerow held their interfaith (Jewish and Presbyterian) wedding at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond, with a cocktail hour and reception following at the Jefferson Hotel. In a sentimental touch inspired by the bride’s late sister’s pup, the couple had specially-made pug-shaped cookies as favors and the little dog herself made an appearance at the party, bedecked in a special floral collar.

Planner: Courney Spencer. MerrimentEvents.com Gown: Paloma Blanca dress with jeweled top from Christiano Lucci. PalomaBlanca.com, CristianLucci.com Hair and Makeup: Avenue 42. Ave42.com Florals: Flower Girls. FlowerGirlsInc.com Cookies: Amanda Lassiter. SweetBellaBakery.com

Smith-Dodd

Danielle Smith and Eric Dodd wanted their New York-based guests to experience a quintessential Virginia vineyard wedding. They held their Jun. 11 wedding at King Family Vineyards in Crozet. A special touch? One of the groomsmen held the leash of the couple’s lab mix during the ceremony.

Planner: Courtenay Hildebrand. TwoByrdsEventsAndDesign.com Gown: Urban Set Bride. UrbanSetBride.com Hair and Makeup: Avenue 42. Ave42.com Bridesmaid Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids. BellaBridesmaids.com Florals: The Proper Petal. TheProperPetal.com Photography: David Abel. DavidAbelPhotography.com