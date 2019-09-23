Festival in Roanoke encourages healthy outdoor recreation.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Roanoke Go Outside Festival

Curious if you could stay balanced on a stand-up paddleboard? Or want to try your hand at archery? The Anthem Go Outside Festival in Roanoke offers visitors the opportunity to test outdoor gear, from mountain bikes and hiking packs to running shoes and fishing rods, all while enjoying local craft beer and listening to live music.

Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the annual event is geared at getting attendants active. Nearly 200 vendors set up for the three-day event, and guests are encouraged to camp adjacent to the festival grounds at River’s Edge Sports Complex for the duration. The site is outfitted with a stage for music; demo pools for kayaks, paddleboards, and fly-casting practice; a range for archery; a track for bicycles and other wheeled sports; a climbing wall; a slackline demo area; and a hammock lounge. Those not ready to jump right in can enjoy pro demonstrations, a BMX stunt show, and a lumberjack show.

The 2019 festival takes place Oct. 18-20. RoanokeGoFest.com

This article originally appeared in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.