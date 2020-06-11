Virginia’s farmers’ markets are open and ready for business.

If you’re still a little afraid to venture out to grocery stores during this pandemic and you love to support your local farmers and vendors, then you’re in luck! You can still visit and purchase from many of Virginia’s farmers’ markets, while getting some fresh air and a short escape from home. Here’s a list of a few markets throughout Virginia that are eager for your support.

Fall Line Farms & Local Roots

Based in Goochland, this market doesn’t have just one location, but well over 20. You can choose from more than 1,000 products on their website and pick them up from any of their locations throughout Central Virginia. Fall Line Farms & Local Roots has been using an online ordering method since its founding in 2008 and is a major supporter of local small farms.

Marketing and promotions director Dr. Katie Hoffman commented, “We’re a little bit different from regular farmers’ markets—we’ve been doing this online thing for going on 12 years now, so this is not new to us. We’re the original in terms of online food markets in Richmond.” Fall Line Farms & Local Roots does not require farms to sell a minimum of any product, which allows even the smallest of farms to break out and become a household name. Place an order on the website every Friday, then pick it up the following Thursday. If you purchase a 6-month membership for $26, or a year-long membership for $50, you can place orders at any time throughout the entire weekend (Friday-Sunday).

In terms of the organization’s goals, Hoffman said, “Our mission is to be a resource for conserving small farms in central Virginia along the fall line of the James, hence the name… I think if we get one good thing out of this COVID pandemic is this focus on local.” FLFLR.LulusLocalFood.com

Leesburg Market

Open year-round every Saturday, Leesburg Market is open and encouraging customers to pre-order directly from its vendors. If you choose not to pre-order, you still have the option of ordering at the market, but you will not be able to handle any of the products available. Leesburg Market is part of a larger organization, Loudoun Valley Homegrown Markets Cooperative, which has other locations in Bluemont, Sterling, and Ashburn. If you can’t make it on Saturday, Leesburg Market is also open on Wednesdays with a smaller selection of vendors and products. LoudounFarmersMarkets.org

Old Town Farmers’ Market

Also in northern Virginia is the Old Town Farmers’ Market of Alexandria. Due to recent rulings from the City of Alexandria, the market is only allowing pre-orders, but you can still visit the historic Market Square for pickup. For now, non-food vendors are delivery-only. You can find vendors offering pre-ordering and delivery at ALXatHome.com, but be sure to visit the market’s Facebook page for updates and changes. As of now, there are 41 vendors that will still be offering pre-orders and delivery, so please go online and support your local farmers! ALXatHome.com; Facebook page

The Historic City Market

This Roanoke market recently reopened and would love to have your business, as long as you follow proper social distancing measures. The market is encouraging face masks and will have hand sanitizing stations located throughout. Vendors will be wearing face coverings and will be spaced out accordingly. Customers will be able to move around the market and peruse products, but must follow social distancing recommendations. Those running the market said through Facebook, “We are open and following the Governor’s order. We are limited to growers and hygiene products until the next phase starts.” Stay up to date with the latest products and vendors on the market’s Facebook page. Facebook.com/RoanokeCityMarket

Virginia Beach Farmers’ Market

Open year-round, every day of the week, this farmers’ market has only 14 vendors, making it a smaller, more community-based market.

“We also have vendors that will rent a space for the day to set-up a booth to sell their crafts as well,” says Jenny McPherson, rural community coordinator for the City of Virginia Beach Department of Agriculture. “As you shop, please practice social distancing and some merchants do require that you wear a mask when entering their area. Our farmers’ market offers fresh, local produce; handmade baked goods; fresh meats and seafood; ice cream and dairy products; unique craft, garden and gift shops; as well as a full service restaurant.” The restaurant, Princess Anne County Grill, is still open and accepting takeout orders.

The market also hosts numerous events every year. Upcoming events include Apple Extravaganza on September 19, and a fall festival on November 7. McPherson commented, “We hope to have our Friday Night Hoedowns start on July 10 if gathering size limitations related to COVID-19 concerns are expanded by then.” Be sure to check out the market’s Facebook for updates, as well as pictures and videos of the vast array of products. Don’t forget to visit the city’s website to check the hours and availability of each vendor. VBGov.com; Facebook.com/VBFarmersMarket

Staunton Farmers’ Market

Open every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Staunton Farmers’ Market is being sure to practice social distancing by spacing out their vendors. Visitors can still visit and walk around the market, as long as there are no crowds and they leave the market as soon as they have made purchases. Available products must be grown or produced within 75 miles of Staunton, ensuring the freshest local products. The market also asks that patrons maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Pre-ordering is not required, as some vendors do not offer pre-orders, but visit the market’s website for information on participating vendors, as well as the market’s Facebook page for recent updates and changes. StauntonFarmersMarket.org; Facebook.com/StauntonFarmersMkt