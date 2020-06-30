World-class fishing at home in Virginia.

× Expand Anglers gather on a Virginia pier looking for the next bite.

Now you have another reason to plan a staycation in Virginia. Virginia Beach has been named one of 2020’s 12 best fishing cities in the U.S. by FishingBooker.com, a platform that helps consumers plan fishing trips.

Virginia Beach’s fisheries teem with fish both inshore and off, like the one local resident Jake Hiles caught offshore in February—the (pending) Virginia state record bluefin tuna weighing in at 708 pounds. “We have a lot of different kinds of fish that are constantly migrating in the area,” says Hiles, owner of Matador Sport Fishing Charters. “Throughout the year we always have something to fish.” So grab your pole, cast your line, and maybe the next record-breaking fish will be yours!