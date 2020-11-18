Go Ahead and Lash out!

A new trending way to get longer lashes.

Changing your hair is a time-honored way to deal with stress. Instead of cutting your bangs, try adding to your lashes. Lash extensions are the one of the hottest trends in the beauty industry today. The lashes can be applied at home or at a lash extension beauty salon.

Zoey Neal, a beautician at Smash Lashes in Hampton said, “People come in for special occasions and for day to day. I’ve got a couple regulars that can’t live without them!” During the painless beauty treatment, the beautician applies single strands of synthetic lashes to your natural lashes to achieve a full and lengthy look that will last from two to three weeks; maintain the lashes with regular trips back to the salon.

The lashes are held on with surgical glue and applied one at a time to ensure a naturally beautiful look. The whole process takes one to two hours.

This article originally appeared in our October 2020 issue.