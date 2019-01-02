Giving “Tasting Room” New Meaning

Get a bite with your beverage at these onsite eateries.

× Expand The Vintner’s Table at Pippin Hill. Photo courtesy of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

At these wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries, what you eat with your drink is more than an afterthought. From chef-driven menus to food sourced as close as an onsite garden, these craft-beverage makers have plenty to offer with their pours. Add them to your list of places to stop for a bite on the booze trail, or make them your next mealtime destination.

× Expand Brussel sprouts at Caboose Brewing Company. Photo courtesy of Caboose Brewing Company

Caboose Brewing Company

Vienna

From Virginia scallops to eggy shakshuka, this brewery makes the most of local sources on a meandering menu. Caboose opened a second location in Fairfax’s Mosaic District this fall with “more typical” brewery eats, such as truffle frites with beer mustard. CabooseBrewing.com

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company

Virginia Beach

No need to taste Tarnished Truth’s whiskeys or vodkas on an empty stomach. Located within the opulent Cavalier Hotel, the distillery cozies up to three dining options: a bright garden-to-table eatery, an intimate tavern, and a velvet couch-filled cocktail lounge. TarnishedTruth.com

× 1 of 2 Expand Chef Gisela Carradero at Early Mountain Vineyards. Photos courtesy of Early Mountain Vineyards × 2 of 2 Expand Dessert at Early Mountain Vineyards. Prev Next

Early Mountain Vineyards

Madison

At EMV, tasting room chef Gisela Carradero makes all the pasta from scratch and cures the pastrami in-house. The immaculately decorated space also offers tastes of other top wineries’ offerings through its Best of Virginia program. EarlyMountain.com

Narmada Winery

Amissville

Owners Pandit and Sudha Patil offer wine tastings with small plates of signature Indian dishes, such as buttered chicken and savory pastries. Periodic winemaker dinners feature their pours alongside four-course meals catered by the renowned Rangoli Restaurant in Manassas. NarmadaWinery.com

× Expand The Granary at Pippin Hill. Photo courtesy of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

North Garden

Chef Ian Rynecki sources “as much as possible” from the food gardens surrounding the tasting room. Four-course fine dining is also available by reservation at the farm’s Vintner’s Table. PippinHillFarm.com

Three Notch’d Brewing Company

Charlottesville

Feel free to take your kids—and your appetite. Families fill the industrial indoor-outdoor space, located amid a cluster of eateries and food trucks. But, with a local mushroom risotto and pork belly bánh mì on the in-house menu, there’s little reason to leave your drink behind. ThreeNotchdBrewing.com

Wild Hare Hard Cider

Leesburg

As if serving hard cider out of an 1840s log cabin in Leesburg’s Market Station weren’t unique enough, Jim Madaj and his children added barbecue to the family cidery. Heaping pulled pork sandwiches or Thai chicken tacos are served hot off the smoker on weekends. WildHareCider.com

This article originally appeared in our Drink 2018 issue.