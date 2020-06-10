Gingerly Put

Sometimes age beats experience.

Overflowing with antioxidants, baby ginger offers benefits that its older sibling simply cannot. Baby ginger—defined as ginger that is harvested only four to six months after it is planted, with tender skin and a beautiful cream and pink color—can wipe out free radicals while also reducing inflammation, thanks to potent compounds called gingerols. Baby ginger’s shelf life is only two weeks outside of the freezer, so it’s best to buy seed ginger to plant and harvest at home. These organic seeds can be purchased from Hawaiian Clean Seed. HawaiianOrganicGinger.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.