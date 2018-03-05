Gin Jamboree

Three of our favorite gin cocktails.

×

1 of 3

ice-2571490_960_720.jpg

Two Up, Two Down

Recipe courtesy of the Roosevelt, Richmond

×

2 of 3

brandy-402572_960_720.jpg

The Blue Puppy

Recipe courtesy of Lucky, Roanoke

×

3 of 3

drinks-2561091_960_720.jpg

The Parting Glass

Recipe courtesy of Catoctin Creek Distillery, Purcellville

Put down the tonic: This herbaceous and botanical liquor pairs with flavors that may surprise you. Skip the selzer in favor of a revamped Irish coffee with the Two Up, Two Down. Want something more floral or fruity? Try a Blue Puppy or the Parting Glass. Cheers!

Two Up, Two Down


1 ½ ounces Laird's apple brandy
½ ounces Continental gin
½ ounces Broadbent rainwater madeira
½ ounces coffee syrup (see below)
½ ounces fresh lime juice
dash angostura bitters
orange peel to garnish

Combine all with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.

For the coffee syrup:
1 cup strong black coffee
1 cup sugar

Stir together coffee and sugar until combined.

The Blue Puppy


1½ ounces Catoctin Creek Watershed gin
1½ ounces honeysuckle, blueberry, allspice, hibiscus and sugar tincture
¾ ounces Dolin Vermouth Blanc
2 shakes Angostura orange bitters
1 chocolate mint to garnish

Combine gin, tincture, vermouth and bitters in an ice-filled Boston Shaker. Shake vigorously and serve in a chilled champagne coupe. Garnish with a leaf of mint.

The Parting Glass


1½ ounces watershed Gin
1 ounce raspberry lemon juice
1 ounce sparkling cider or Champagne

Combine the ingredients in a flute or stemmed glass. Garnish with a lemon peel. 

For the raspberry lemon juice:
Combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan. Bring to boil to combine, then reduce to simmer and add raspberries. Mash with potato masher or spatula. Simmer until a rich color and flavor, then strain. Combine 3 parts of lemon juice with 1 part raspberry syrup.

Tags

TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Perfect Companion Subscribe

Most Popular