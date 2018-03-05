Gin Jamboree

Three of our favorite gin cocktails.

× 1 of 3 Expand Two Up, Two Down Recipe courtesy of the Roosevelt, Richmond × 2 of 3 Expand The Blue Puppy Recipe courtesy of Lucky, Roanoke × 3 of 3 Expand The Parting Glass Recipe courtesy of Catoctin Creek Distillery, Purcellville Prev Next

Put down the tonic: This herbaceous and botanical liquor pairs with flavors that may surprise you. Skip the selzer in favor of a revamped Irish coffee with the Two Up, Two Down. Want something more floral or fruity? Try a Blue Puppy or the Parting Glass. Cheers!

Two Up, Two Down

1 ½ ounces Laird's apple brandy ½ ounces Continental gin ½ ounces Broadbent rainwater madeira ½ ounces coffee syrup (see below) ½ ounces fresh lime juice dash angostura bitters orange peel to garnish Combine all with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel. For the coffee syrup: 1 cup strong black coffee 1 cup sugar Stir together coffee and sugar until combined.

The Blue Puppy

1½ ounces Catoctin Creek Watershed gin 1½ ounces honeysuckle, blueberry, allspice, hibiscus and sugar tincture ¾ ounces Dolin Vermouth Blanc 2 shakes Angostura orange bitters 1 chocolate mint to garnish Combine gin, tincture, vermouth and bitters in an ice-filled Boston Shaker. Shake vigorously and serve in a chilled champagne coupe. Garnish with a leaf of mint.

The Parting Glass

1½ ounces watershed Gin 1 ounce raspberry lemon juice 1 ounce sparkling cider or Champagne Combine the ingredients in a flute or stemmed glass. Garnish with a lemon peel. For the raspberry lemon juice: Combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan. Bring to boil to combine, then reduce to simmer and add raspberries. Mash with potato masher or spatula. Simmer until a rich color and flavor, then strain. Combine 3 parts of lemon juice with 1 part raspberry syrup.