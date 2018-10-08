Gettin’ Frisky on the Wisky

May 12, 2018 • Battleship Wisconsin, Norfolk

1 of 5

Jay and Kelsey Sarcone, and Camille Crofton and Chad Cherry.JPG

Jay and Kelsey Sarcone, Camille Crofton Cherry and Chad Cherry

2 of 5

Jennifer and Derek, Ungerecht.JPG

Jennifer and Derek Ungerecht

3 of 5

John Garrett and Bridget Dowd.JPG

John Garrett and Bridget Dowd

4 of 5

Kristin and Lyle Beckner.JPG

Kristin and Lyle Beckner

5 of 5

William and Karen Bischoff.JPG

William and Karen Bischoff

The 5th annual Gettin’ Frisky on the Wisky event raised nearly $77,000 to support Sail Nauticus Academy, a free after-school sailing program for local middle school students. With nearly 500 guests on board the Battleship Wisconsin, the May 12 fundraiser included a silent auction, live music by Cheap Thrills and signature cocktails by Dead Reckoning Distillery. SailNauticus.org

Sail Nauticus is holding its 4th Annual Fall Oyster Roast Oct. 28 at the Sail Nauticus Pavilion in Norfolk.

