May 12, 2018 • Battleship Wisconsin, Norfolk

The 5th annual Gettin’ Frisky on the Wisky event raised nearly $77,000 to support Sail Nauticus Academy, a free after-school sailing program for local middle school students. With nearly 500 guests on board the Battleship Wisconsin, the May 12 fundraiser included a silent auction, live music by Cheap Thrills and signature cocktails by Dead Reckoning Distillery. SailNauticus.org

