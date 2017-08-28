Get the Scoop

A primer for the season’s favorite cold comforts.

Ever wondered what the difference is between custard and gelato, sorbet and ice cream?

By federal standards, ice cream must contain a minimum of 10 percent cream, and weigh at least 4.5 pounds by the gallon. Where to Get It: Brown Dog Ice Cream, Cape Charles. Favorite flavor: Beet and goat cheese with pistachios. BrownDogIceCream.com

Containing less cream and more milk, gelato is denser than ice cream, with less fat. Where to Get It: Splendora’s Gelato, Charlottesville. Favorite flavors: Mexican coffee and pistachio. Splendoras.com

Call it ice cream’s more opulent brother; custard is made richer with the addition of egg yolk and denser by incorporating less air. Where to Get It: The Dairy Godmother, Alexandria. Favorite flavors: Chocolate and vanilla. TheDairyGodmother.com

There is nothing simpler than sorbet, which is made of fruit, water and sugar, the perfect dairy-free option. Where to Get It: Stoplight Gelato Café, Richmond. Favorite flavors: Black currant, lavender, and Southern sweet tea. StoplightGelatoCafe.com