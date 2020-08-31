New gadgets raise your home’s IQ.

Smart home gadgets can make life much easier. They let you turn on the lights from your smartphone, stream music to a speaker using Alexa, lock your doors remotely, clean your house, and much more. But the best smart home devices are about more than just convenience. They can also help you save on heating and energy costs, create routines, or notify you when there’s an emergency.

In the kitchen, refrigerators continue to be repurposed by adding smart capabilities. They don’t just keep your food cool, but can be programmed to set meal schedules, read recipes, send grocery lists to your smartphone, and let you know when it’s time to replace expired food. Wi-Fi enabled ovens let you control your cooking in real time using your smartphone, whether you’re in the kitchen or away from home.

In modern bedrooms, smart mattresses monitor sleep patterns and control the temperature of your bed, while intelligent bathtubs turn your bathroom into your personal spa by releasing aromatherapy from controls on your smartphone.

In the not-too-distant future, your television experience will be a very different one that allows you to materialize a smart high-resolution projector from the ceiling, bringing an entirely new visual experience to your living room.