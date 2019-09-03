Get in the Spirit

Early autumn in Virginia is the time to raise your glass—September marks Virginia Spirits Month, and October marks Virginia Wine Month!
Celebrate with these events around the state. Or, hit a local distillery or winery and take a bottle home to enjoy in honor of craft and harvest. VirginiaSpirits.org; VirginiaWine.org
Illustration by Victoria Borges
Sept. 7
Nelson 29 Spirited Soiree, Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston
Sept. 7
Spirits Festival, Belle Grove Plantation, King George
Sept. 14
Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, Virginia War Memorial, Richmond
Sept. 21
Moonlight Stomp Festival, AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, Bent Mountain
Sept. 21
Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, Building Momentum Co-op Space, Alexandria
Sept. 28
The Festival of Grapes and Hops, Petersburg
Sept. 28
Grape Stomp Harvest Fest, MountainRose Vineyards, Wise
Sept. 28
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, Moneta
Sept. 28
Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg
Oct. 5
Fall Wine Dinner, Fox Meadow Winery, Linden
Oct. 19
End of Harvest Festival, Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards, La Crosse
Oct. 19
Fall Harvest Barrel Tasting, Ingleside Vineyards, Oak Grove
Oct. 19-20
Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Release Party, Gray Ghost Vineyards, Amissville
Oct. 26
Fall Harvest & Leaf Peep Festival, DuCard Vineyards, Etlan
Nov. 2
Virginia Bourbon Invitational, The Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach
This article originally appeared in our October 2019 issue.