Get in the Spirit

Early autumn in Virginia is the time to raise your glass—September marks Virginia Spirits Month, and October marks Virginia Wine Month!

Celebrate with these events around the state. Or, hit a local distillery or winery and take a bottle home to enjoy in honor of craft and harvest. VirginiaSpirits.org; VirginiaWine.org

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

Sept. 7

Nelson 29 Spirited Soiree, Virginia Distillery Company, Lovingston

Sept. 7

Spirits Festival, Belle Grove Plantation, King George

Sept. 14

Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, Virginia War Memorial, Richmond

Sept. 21

Moonlight Stomp Festival, AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, Bent Mountain

Sept. 21

Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, Building Momentum Co-op Space, Alexandria

Sept. 28

The Festival of Grapes and Hops, Petersburg

Sept. 28

Grape Stomp Harvest Fest, MountainRose Vineyards, Wise

Sept. 28

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, Moneta

Sept. 28

Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg

Oct. 5

Fall Wine Dinner, Fox Meadow Winery, Linden

Oct. 19

End of Harvest Festival, Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards, La Crosse

Oct. 19

Fall Harvest Barrel Tasting, Ingleside Vineyards, Oak Grove

Oct. 19-20

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Release Party, Gray Ghost Vineyards, Amissville

Oct. 26

Fall Harvest & Leaf Peep Festival, DuCard Vineyards, Etlan

Nov. 2

Virginia Bourbon Invitational, The Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

This article originally appeared in our October 2019 issue.