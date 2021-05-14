A Richmond-based nonprofit is promoting the cleanup of our beautiful land and water.

× Expand Shutterstock Mountain laurel on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.

In 2017, Brian Bell went hiking around the James River in Richmond with a trash bag in tow. Inspired by his haul of trash, he casually posted a Facebook invitation for another hike, and eventually the hikes evolved into a community group and sustainability project, Keep Virginia Cozy. KVC volunteers have, since the group’s founding, removed upwards of 45,000 pounds of litter and recycling from Virginia’s waterways, park systems, mountain trails, and

neighborhoods. Their weekly warm-weather Trashy Tuesday pickups kick off on Earth Day; they also host pop-up events across the state. At the heart of Keep Virginia Cozy is a mission of spreading kindness, protecting nature, and promoting sustainability as a community effort. “I’ve always felt at home in Virginia,” says Bell. “I want others to feel comfortable in this state, whether you grew here or flew here.” KeepVirginiaCozy.org

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.