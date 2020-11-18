Get a Handle on Personal Fitness

× Expand Photo courtesy of Row House Rowing just may be the fitness fit for you.

Why rowing might be right for you.

Despite the nursery rhyme, rowing is not limited to just streams and lakes! Rowing on indoor rowers, also known as ergs, can be a great way to get in shape. Maya Souvandara of Midlothian Row House near Richmond says, “Rowing is a low impact but high energy sport that works out 80 percent of your body. We even have people come in with injuries, and they say it helps them.”

The Row House features an immersive workout experience complete with turned-down lights and turned-up music to keep rowers motivated and focused. Rowing workouts are usually 45 minutes long and involve intervals on the rowing machine plus a different exercise, such as stretching or body weight exercises. A workout that combines aerobic endurance and muscular strength, that keeps the heart pumping and the body moving, rowing is perfect for people of all ages! TheRowHouse.com

This article originally appeared in our October 2020 issue.