The Charlottesville company that brings the garden to you.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fifth Season Gardening Co.

Veggie lovers in the Charlottesville area can become real gardeners in just one day. With its unique Garden in a Day package, Fifth Season Gardening Co. will send experts to your home or business to build a 4-foot-by-4-foot raised bed and fill it with organic soil mix and plants. “We hear people talk about wanting a garden, but they are unsure of where to start,” explains store manager Patrick Metz. “The idea behind Garden in a Day is to make starting your own garden more accessible. We want to make it easier for people by providing everything they need, including the initial installation. Then it is in their hands, and they can learn as they go along and be as involved as they feel comfortable.” The company plants cold-weather crops, such as lettuce, kale, and peas, in March and September, and will help you choose veggies, herbs, fruits, and flowers for the summer planting in May. The first planting is included in the garden installation, with additional seasons offered individually or as a package. Fifth Season can clean out the old and plant the new each season, so all you have to do is water and harvest your homegrown garden. FifthSeasonGardening.com/Garden-In-A-Day

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.