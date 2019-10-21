Gamesteak Charity Dinner

Feb. 2, 2019 •  Patrick Henry Ballroom, Roanoke

On Feb. 2, 100 guests attended Roanoke Valley Medical Missions’ Gamesteak Charity Dinner. Held at the Patrick Henry Ballroom, the event raised $13,400 to purchase medical supplies and support the organization’s mission teams and medical supply recycling program. RVMM.org

Interested in Contributing?

You can donate funds or supplies such as medicines, skin creams and ointments, toys for children, toothpaste, brushes, floss, or other items to help improve the health and lives of those served by Roanoke Valley Medical Missions.

