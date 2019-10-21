Feb. 2, 2019 • Patrick Henry Ballroom, Roanoke

× 1 of 5 Expand Jennifer and Chris Bryant × 2 of 5 Expand Jerry and Dr. Melanie Prusakowski × 3 of 5 Expand Rod and Janice Phillips, Frankie and Robert Bielawski × 4 of 5 Expand Cyrus Aman and Vanetta Stockton × 5 of 5 Expand Dr. Vishal and Lakshmi Patel Prev Next

On Feb. 2, 100 guests attended Roanoke Valley Medical Missions’ Gamesteak Charity Dinner. Held at the Patrick Henry Ballroom, the event raised $13,400 to purchase medical supplies and support the organization’s mission teams and medical supply recycling program. RVMM.org

Interested in Contributing?

You can donate funds or supplies such as medicines, skin creams and ointments, toys for children, toothpaste, brushes, floss, or other items to help improve the health and lives of those served by Roanoke Valley Medical Missions.

Spread the Word: Tell us about your charitable event, and we might share it in print! Submit your event here.