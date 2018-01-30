Party ideas for an elevated Super Bowl Sunday. These recipes will make your evening a touchdown no matter who wins.

Antipasto Baguettes

5 baguettes 2 pounds sliced ham 1 pounds sliced salami 2 pounds sliced turkey breast 1 pounds sliced baby Swiss cheese dill pickles mustard mayonnaise salt and pepper to taste

Slice a baguette lengthwise. Layer with two slices each of ham, salami, turkey, Swiss cheese and dill pickle. Spread bread with mustard and mayonnaise and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Close baguette and slice horizontally into individual-sized sandwiches (approximately 5 pieces).

Deviled Eggs

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and halved 1 medium ripe Haas avocado, peeled, seeded 3-4 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice salt, pepper to taste paprika for garnish Mash egg yolks with the avocado, and mix well with mustard, mayo, salt and pepper. Using a pastry bag, fill the whites. Top with a dash of paprika.

Manhattan Clam Chowder

1 pound baby clams, chopped 30 ounces sea clam juice 2 cups medium-diced onion 2 cups medium-diced celery 1 cup medium-diced red bell pepper 2 cups medium-diced potatoes 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes 1 bay leaf 6 sprigs thyme 2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon chopped garlic ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper salt and pepper to taste parsley and chives for garnish

Heat butter and oil over medium heat. Sauté onion, celery and pepper until soft but not brown. Add garlic, thyme, bay leaf and crushed pepper. Mix well and cook for another two minutes.

Increase heat to medium-high and add potatoes. Add clam juice and cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook another 10 minutes. Add clams and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley and chives.

Roasted Corn on the Cob

8 ears corn on the cob, shucked and cleaned olive oil to coat butter, softened 4 tablespoons chives, chopped salt, pepper to taste Coat ears with olive oil and grill until charred evenly all around. Coat with softened butter and garnish with chives.

Roasted Tomato Brie Dip

6 large tomatoes, diced ¼ cup balsamic vinegar ¼ cup olive oil ½ tablespoon rosemary ½ tablespoon thyme 1 ½ teaspoons salt fresh ground pepper to taste 4 cloves garlic, minced 8 ounces soft cream cheese 8 ounces brie, softened, rind removed ¼ cup basil, julienne thinly sliced baguette, toasted Mix the tomatoes with the next seven ingredients. Bake for 30 minutes at 450 degrees until roasted. Remove from oven and allow to cool. In a mixer, combine brie and cream cheese. Add tomato mixture and basil to cream cheese and brie mixture. When incorporated, pour into ovenproof bowl and bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Allow to cool. Slice baguette thinly and place slices on cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees until toasted. (Do not overcook baguette; bread will harden before it browns.)

Sweet Potato Hummus

2 medium sweet potatoes 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 cups cooked chickpeas, rinsed, drained 2 tablespoons tahini 3 cloves garlic juice of 1 lemon zest of 1/2 lemon salt to taste 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika ¼ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon ground coriander olive oil to drizzle on top toasted sesame seeds for garnish Bake sweet potatoes in 400-degree oven 45 minutes to an hour. While they are cooling, combine all other ingredients in a food processor. Peel potatoes, and cut into pieces. Add to processor and blend well. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with pita, chips or crudites.

Traditional Sliders

1 pound ground beef 1 pound ground pork 2 shallots, diced 2 tablespoons olive oil 10 slider rolls 10 slices onion 10 small squares sliced cheese mayonnaise Dijon mustard Sauté shallots. Mix meats and shallots and roll into 3-ounce patties, cook to desired doneness. Top patties with onions and cheese. Dress with slider sauce.

Chocolate Pots de Crème

1 cup heavy cream 1 cup milk 1 vanilla bean, split 4 ounces chocolate (optional) 2 eggs 2 egg yolks ⅓ cup sugar

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Bring cream, milk and vanilla (and, if desired, chocolate) just to a boil, then remove from heat and allow to infuse for 30 minutes. Whisk eggs, yolks and sugar together until frothy.

Reheat the milk mixture, then add slowly to the egg mixture, whisking all the while. Strain and pour into ramekins. Place the ramekins in a 13×9×3-inch pan, and pour about an inch of water into the pan. Bake in the water bath until the custards are wobbly, about 30 minutes. Chill for 3 hours or overnight.

The Portmanteau

2 ounces Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon ¾ ounce Amaro Nonino Quintessentia ¾ ounce locally sourced honey 3 dashes of cinnamon and allspice infused bitters (or Bittermens Tiki Bitters) 1 egg white 3 dashes chocolate bitters

Dry shake first five ingredients for 20 seconds. Add 3-4 ice cubes. Shake until ice is fully dissolved. Serve neat in a coupe glass and garnish with chocolate bitters.