Game of Drones

The sky’s the limit when it comes to piloting unmanned quadcopters.

“It’s about getting a different view of the world. Like when you were a kid and you stood on a chair to get a different perspective.” — Chris Flitney, The Drones Club of Virginia

Drones, those ominous free-floating flying machines, are buzzing everywhere. Virginia has been on the forefront in promoting this technology and removing legal barriers for its use in everyday life; last year, Virginia became the first state to allow drones to operate over and on sidewalks and crosswalks, opening the door for robotic delivery services like Amazon Prime Air.

Throughout the state, quadcopters (drones propelled by four rotors)already hover over sporting events in order to capture photos and video; they fly over crops to detect pest infestations; they inspect hard-to-reach structures; and they may soon deliver your pizza and packages.

But most importantly, drones are just awesome fun to fly, bringing out the inner kid in even the most jaded among us. The tide has turned—today, droning on is a good thing.

Drone Delivery

In 2016, Amazon announced Prime Air to deliver packages to customers using drones. Last year, the online retail giant patented a remotely flown aircraft that will self-destruct and break into many small pieces if something goes wrong during delivery. “The vehicle is completely autonomous. It navigates by itself, and can fly more than 50 miles per hour,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement. The company—which currently has two major Virginia fulfillment centers in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie County—also patented designs for a futuristic hive-like drone fulfillment center and a blimp-like sky-warehouse. But it’s unclear when the service will launch nationally due to pending federal regulations.

Buyer's Guide

Parrot Mambo Mission: Best bet for casual indoor flying. Fires miniature balls and comes with a grabber claw to pick up objects. $159.99, Parrot.com

Inductrix FPV RTF: This nano-quadcopter is one of the top models for drone racing. Rotor housings prevent damage from collisions and crashes. $179.99, GetFPV.com

DJI Phantom 3: Comes with advanced gimbal stabilization technology, takes stunning 2.7K HD video and 12-megapizel photos. $499, DJI.com

DJI Inspire 2: Go pro with the first drone in the world with HD video transmission. It is fast, too—the Inspire 2 goes from 0 to 50 mph in five seconds. $2,999, DJI.com

Syma X8C: A versatile and affordable starter drone that’s easy to maneuver and stays airborne for up to eight minutes. $59.99, Amazon.com