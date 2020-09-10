Fruity Refreshers

by

Spiked or kid-friendly, these cool drinks please anyone.

At your next family happy hour, keep cool with pitchers of punch or slushies. Use Sprite instead of alcohol if desired.

Lime Punch

  • 2 12-ounce cans of frozen limeade
  •     concentrate
  • 1 cup vodka
  • ½ cup triple sec
  • 1 liter club soda
  • superfine sugar or simple syrup (optional)
  • mint leaves & lime slices (garnishes)

Make one can of limeade per the instructions, pour into ice trays, and freeze. In a pitcher or punch bowl, stir the remaining ingredients together and sweeten to taste. Add the limeade ice and garnishes. Serves 10

Watermelon Slushies

  • 4 pounds watermelon cubes
  • 1 bottle light white wine, such as
  •    pinot gris/grigio or an off-dry riesling

Spread the watermelon cubes on a baking sheet and freeze. Blend half the watermelon and half the wine until slushy; repeat for the second batch. Serves 6

Tags

by

AlwlaysSmilingFace

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular