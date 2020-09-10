Fruity Refreshers

Spiked or kid-friendly, these cool drinks please anyone.

× Expand Watermelon slushies

At your next family happy hour, keep cool with pitchers of punch or slushies. Use Sprite instead of alcohol if desired.

Lime Punch

2 12-ounce cans of frozen limeade

concentrate

1 cup vodka

½ cup triple sec

1 liter club soda

superfine sugar or simple syrup (optional)

mint leaves & lime slices (garnishes)

Make one can of limeade per the instructions, pour into ice trays, and freeze. In a pitcher or punch bowl, stir the remaining ingredients together and sweeten to taste. Add the limeade ice and garnishes. Serves 10

Watermelon Slushies

4 pounds watermelon cubes

1 bottle light white wine, such as

pinot gris/grigio or an off-dry riesling

Spread the watermelon cubes on a baking sheet and freeze. Blend half the watermelon and half the wine until slushy; repeat for the second batch. Serves 6