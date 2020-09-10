Fruity Refreshers

Spiked or kid-friendly, these cool drinks please anyone.
Watermelon slushies
At your next family happy hour, keep cool with pitchers of punch or slushies. Use Sprite instead of alcohol if desired.
Lime Punch
- 2 12-ounce cans of frozen limeade
- concentrate
- 1 cup vodka
- ½ cup triple sec
- 1 liter club soda
- superfine sugar or simple syrup (optional)
- mint leaves & lime slices (garnishes)
Make one can of limeade per the instructions, pour into ice trays, and freeze. In a pitcher or punch bowl, stir the remaining ingredients together and sweeten to taste. Add the limeade ice and garnishes. Serves 10
Watermelon Slushies
- 4 pounds watermelon cubes
- 1 bottle light white wine, such as
- pinot gris/grigio or an off-dry riesling
Spread the watermelon cubes on a baking sheet and freeze. Blend half the watermelon and half the wine until slushy; repeat for the second batch. Serves 6