From the Hive

Products made by Virginia beekeepers.

Bee Haven Apiary

Southampton County, 757-403-4616

Soap, $12

Honey, $6-10

Hott Apiary

McGaheysville, HottApiary.com

Rosemary Mint Honey Face Wash, $9.80

Orange Crème Healing Salve, $9.50

Horseshoe Point Honey

Suffolk, LocalVaHoney.com

Rolled Honeycomb Candle, $12.50

Beeswax-sealed Muth Honey Jar, contact for pricing

Creamed Honey Butter, contact for pricing

Pure Beeswax, $2.50

Bee Pollen, contact for pricing and availability

Donovan Apiaries

Goochland, Facebook.com/DonovanApiaries

Raw Honey, $10

Creamed Honey, $12

Lip Balm, $2

