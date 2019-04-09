From the Hive

Products made by Virginia beekeepers.

× Expand From left: Bee Haven soap, Hott Apiary rosemary mint honey face wash, Horseshoe Point rolled honeycomb candle, Horseshoe Point beeswax-sealed muth honey jar, Horseshoe Point creamed honey butter, Hott Apiary orange crème healing salve, Donovan Apiaries raw honey, Donovan Apiaries creamed honey, Horseshoe Point pure beeswax, Donovan Apiaries lip balm, Bee Haven honey, and Horseshoe Point bee pollen. Photo by Adam Ewing

Bee Haven Apiary

Southampton County, 757-403-4616

Soap, $12

Honey, $6-10

Hott Apiary

McGaheysville, HottApiary.com

Rosemary Mint Honey Face Wash, $9.80

Orange Crème Healing Salve, $9.50

Horseshoe Point Honey

Suffolk, LocalVaHoney.com

Rolled Honeycomb Candle, $12.50

Beeswax-sealed Muth Honey Jar, contact for pricing

Creamed Honey Butter, contact for pricing

Pure Beeswax, $2.50

Bee Pollen, contact for pricing and availability

Donovan Apiaries

Goochland, Facebook.com/DonovanApiaries

Raw Honey, $10

Creamed Honey, $12

Lip Balm, $2

