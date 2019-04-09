From the Hive

Products made by Virginia beekeepers.
From left: Bee Haven soap, Hott Apiary rosemary mint honey face wash, Horseshoe Point rolled honeycomb candle, Horseshoe Point beeswax-sealed muth honey jar, Horseshoe Point creamed honey butter, Hott Apiary orange crème healing salve, Donovan Apiaries raw honey, Donovan Apiaries creamed honey, Horseshoe Point pure beeswax, Donovan Apiaries lip balm, Bee Haven honey, and Horseshoe Point bee pollen.
Photo by Adam Ewing
Bee Haven Apiary
Southampton County, 757-403-4616
Soap, $12
Honey, $6-10
Hott Apiary
McGaheysville, HottApiary.com
Rosemary Mint Honey Face Wash, $9.80
Orange Crème Healing Salve, $9.50
Horseshoe Point Honey
Suffolk, LocalVaHoney.com
Rolled Honeycomb Candle, $12.50
Beeswax-sealed Muth Honey Jar, contact for pricing
Creamed Honey Butter, contact for pricing
Pure Beeswax, $2.50
Bee Pollen, contact for pricing and availability
Donovan Apiaries
Goochland, Facebook.com/DonovanApiaries
Raw Honey, $10
Creamed Honey, $12
Lip Balm, $2
