From Ruin to Revolution

Approaching its 250th anniversary, Menokin is poised to make history, again.

× 1 of 2 Expand A rendering showing the completed glass house. Photo courtesy of Menokin × 2 of 2 Expand Menokin in 1930. Photo courtesy of Menokin Prev Next

Menokin is not the most famous historic preservation project in the U.S. At least not yet.

You may not even have heard of the Richmond County home of Francis Lightfoot Lee, who with his brother Richard Henry Lee were the only siblings to sign the Declaration of Independence. And while what remains of the house Lee shared with his wife Rebecca Tayloe Lee near Cat Point Creek is a rare example of 18th century Georgian architecture because it was never added to, plumbed or even wired, it is the structure’s future that could make the most significant mark on history.

A visionary project at Menokin, in its early stages now, will replace missing parts of the house with structural glass and transform it not into another house museum, but a first-of-its-kind education center and field school for preservationists. The glass will both protect the structure and provide a window into the 18th century building techniques used in its construction.

“The site transcends the traditional museum experience,” says executive director Sam McKelvey. “It allows modern audiences to interact with history in a completely different way.” Visitors can touch the building, and even the many artifacts collected from the site that are on display in the visitor’s center. Says McKelvey, “There is nothing behind a velvet rope here. We hope to keep that as our guiding light.”

Archeological work and educational programming have taken place at the site for a number of years. But as part of the 250th anniversary next year, the foundation, established in 1995, will launch a new building arts program with workshops on lime and mortar and historic brick making. Plans are in the works for workshops in blacksmithing, framing, wood carving and more.

“In 2017, we conducted a historic framing workshop and had students as far away as Cleveland take the five-day class,” explains McKelvey, who joined the foundation in 2016. “We believe we are a great real world site to learn these important trades because you can see their practical use on our building better than anywhere else.”

The work underway to stabilize the corners of the building, which will take several years more to complete, offers another opportunity for those who come to the site to learn. McKelvey hopes to establish field schools and internships at Menokin in connection with large universities that have building arts and preservation schools. Says McKelvey, “Hands-on learning of these trades for modern day use with inspiration from the past illustrates a powerful message that history is indeed fascinating and alive.”

Hardhat tours are conducted daily at the site. For more information, or to volunteer, go to Menokin.org

This article originally appeared in our October 2018 issue.