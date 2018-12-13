Free-wheelin’

Once a railway corridor for Norfolk & Western in the early 1900s, the Virginia Creeper Trail traverses 34 miles from Abingdon through Damascus and on to Whitetop Mountain.

× Expand Photo by Sam Dean

History

After Norfolk & Western completed its final passenger journey on the Virginia Creeper in 1962, the right-of-way was sold to the U.S. Forest Service in the late 1970s and early 1980s and dedicated a National Recreation Trail in 1987.

Experience

The trail runs primarily downhill from Whitetop Mountain, with a total elevation change of about 1,500 feet. Suitable for walking, running, biking or horseback riding, the trail meanders through farmlands, fields and forests—even a Christmas tree farm—and over wild trout streams and 47 trestle bridges.

Sights

Whitetop Laurel Creek — One of the Commonwealth’s largest wild trout streams.

Whitetop Station — Once a train depot, the original building was torn down after the rail line was abandoned then rebuilt in 2000.

Mount Rogers National Recreation Area — The site of the end of the trail as well as Mount Rogers, the highest peak in Virginia at 5,728 feet.

Access

In addition to the welcome center at the Abingdon trailhead, there are eight access points along the way. The Creeper also intersects the Appalachian trail at multiple points.

Outfitters

Shops such as Creeper Trail Bike Rental in Damascus and Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop in Abingdon offer bicycle rentals and provide shuttle services to the trailhead. VaCreeperTrail.org

This article originally appeared in our October 2018 issue. For more on Abingdon, click here.