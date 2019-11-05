Forbidden Fruit

Apples are kind of a big deal in Virginia. Here’s why.

Can you think of anything better than snapping a ripe apple from a tree and sinking your teeth into its crisp, juicy flesh? Apples are a big part of the Virginia way of life; we love to grow them almost as much as we love eating them. And, naturally, we have some of the most beautiful fruit farms and orchards in the country. Apple-picking season generally runs from Labor Day until Thanksgiving. Here, we show you some of the tastiest varieties and where to find them. Have a bite.

An Apple A Day

Five reasons why apples are good for you, according to the Virginia Apple Growers Association:

• Apples are a fat-free snack that boosts your energy.

• Antioxidants found in apples help curb the effects of bad cholesterol.

• Just one apple provides as much dietary fiber as a serving of bran cereal.

• Apples strengthen lung functions and reduce chances of lung cancer.

• The trace element boron found in apples is known to strengthen bones.

Virginia Apples by the Numbers

• 130 calories are in an average apple.

• 100 commercial orchards grow apples in Virginia.

• 15 states sell Virginia apples.

• 70% of Virginia apples are sold to be processed into apple sauce, juice, and cider.

• $235 million is contributed annually to the Commonwealth’s economy by the apple industry.

Illustrations by Katie Pelikan

Favorite Virginia Apples

• Ginger Gold: Sweet, juicy, and firm.

• Jonagold: Great for pies.

• Golden Delicious: Put it in a salad.

• Granny Smith: Firm, tart, and juicy.

• Honeycrisp: Ultra-crisp and tastes like, well, honey.

• Stayman: The perfect all-purpose apple.

Carter Mountain Orchard Photo courtesy of Carter Mountain Orchard

Pick Your Own

Ayers Orchards, Cana

Located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Ayers Orchards offers to do the work for customers who’d rather pick up fresh apples than pick them themselves. DonaldAyersOrchard.com

Carter Mountain Orchard, Charlottesville

Just half a mile from Monticello, this orchard hosts its popular Apple Harvest Festival on the first two weekends of October. CarterMountainOrchard.com

Crooked Run Orchard, Purcellville

Combine apple picking with a hayride from September through October. CrookedRunOrchard.com

Cullipher Farm Market, Virginia Beach

Operated by fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation Culliphers, this orchard grows more than 250 varieties of fruits and vegetables. CullipherFarm.com

Layman Family Farm, Blue Ridge

Offering more than 20 varieties of apples and peaches, the farm has become a local draw for its Annual Fall Festival. LaymanFamilyFarms.com

This article originally appeared in our October 2019 issue.