For the Love of O.D.

Virginia Film Office Sponsors “Virginia is for Film Lovers” Contest

“Virginia is for Lovers”—so goes the nearly 50-year-old slogan, masterminded by the Martin & Woltz agency (now known as the Martin Agency, located in Richmond). Today, the Virginia Film Office is on the hunt for what Virginia filmmakers love most about the Commonwealth.

Virginia Tourism and the Virginia Film Office opened a call for submissions for the “Virginia is for Film Lovers” contest last November at Charlottesville’s Virginia Film Festival. Professional and amateur filmmakers across the state are invited to submit short 30- to 90-second videos showcasing Virginia and all of its most loveable qualities.

The contest is held in conjunction with the long-running Virginia Screenwriting Competition, which aims to support Virginia writers and their stories. Entries into the film lovers contest will be judged not only by a film office jury, but will be hosted on the content sourcing website Audience Awards to be voted on by Virginia audiences. Filmmakers will compete for a total of $15,000 in cash prizes, with the top jury prize totaling $5,000, and the audience award, for the top video voted on by viewers, totaling $2,000. Entries will be accepted until July 17 at 9:00 p.m., and audience voting opens July 18. Film.Virginia.org

This article was updated at 9:15 a.m. May 11, 2017.